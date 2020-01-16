Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV· The producers who oversee the creative direction of the James Bond franchise, Barbara Broccoli and  Michael Wilson, told Variety in a new interview that they weren't ruling out streaming in the future.
· The franchise is a major force at the box office, but after nearly six decades on the big screen, there's also plenty of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Producer Barbara Broccoli insists James Bond will never be played by a woman

Producer Barbara Broccoli insists James Bond will never be played by a woman 00:37

 James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has insisted a woman will never be cast as the British spy in a movie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' [Video]Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Daniel Craig Mocks his Lack of Similarities to James Bond in New Ad [Video]Daniel Craig Mocks his Lack of Similarities to James Bond in New Ad

Daniel Craig Mocks his Lack of Similarities to James Bond in New Ad

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond won't be a woman, clarifies producer

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Barbara Broccoli, who has since long been the producer of the James Bond franchise, recently clarified in an interview that...
Sify Also reported by •AceShowbizTamworth Herald

Alabama man named James Bond, 2 others arrested after 'cages' for children found in home

An Alabama man named James Bond and two others accused of locking children in makeshift wooden cages inside an apparent house of horrors have been arrested,...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Defende13613712

Defender It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/O4QjPuMk7x https://t.co/S58zkKnwMW 37 minutes ago

dubaiwalee

Dubaiwalee RT @businessinsider: It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/SEqlW91t5m 41 minutes ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen It’s time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/6j9gxaRwu7 45 minutes ago

plugilo

plugilo It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/SP5mJH1HCY The producers who oversee the creative di… https://t.co/w07KjBgVj2 59 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/RunZVHsRRO https://t.co/8afdVINp9w 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/RunZVHsRRO https://t.co/8afdVINp9w 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/nebrHN5vvD #technology #onlinebusiness https://t.co/gGvjKzfF8A 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider It's time for James Bond to jump to streaming TV https://t.co/SEqlW91t5m 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.