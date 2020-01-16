A couple converted a Kansas nuclear missile silo into a bizarre 18,000-square-foot castle, and now it's on the market for $3.2 million — see inside
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () · A couple spent 30 years renovating a nuclear missile silo into an underground castle.
· Now, the Kansas property is for sale for $3.2 million.
· These photos show inside the stunning property.
Kansas probably isn't where you'd first look if you're in the market for...