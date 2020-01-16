Global  

Enter the TARDIS in ‘Doctor Who’ VR Special ‘The Runaway’

geek.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Enter the TARDIS in VR (via BBC VR Hub/Passion Animation Studios)

International Doctor Who fans can finally step into the TARDIS for an immersive virtual reality experience. Starring Jodie Whittaker as an animated Thirteenth Doctor, BBC’s The Runaway is now free to watch via […]

