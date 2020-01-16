Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browser

The Verge Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browserOne of the best things about Google Chrome is its robust catalog of extensions. Microsoft’s new version of the Edge browser, which just launched for Windows 10, macOS, and mobile, is built on the same Chromium code base and can also tap into the Chrome web store. This means that it supports the same tremendously large selection of extensions, in addition to Microsoft’s own relatively limited selection of native extensions that are available through its store.

In this article, I’m going to walk you through how to find and install extensions in Edge and ultimately get you set up with Chrome extensions. Gaining access to Chrome’s extensions means taking a few extra steps. But overall, this is an easy and fast operation that will help make...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Lawsuit Claims Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Benefiting from Child Labor [Video]New Lawsuit Claims Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Benefiting from Child Labor

A new lawsuit from the organization International Rights Advocates claim that Apple, Tesla, Dell, Alphabet, and Microsoft have benefited from child labor in African cobalt mines.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

Apple YES, Microsoft NO [Video]Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytApple iPad Pro:..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 13:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft 'new' Edge review: Microsoft's Chromium-based browser gets the job done

Microsoft’s new Edge browser is coming, ready or not. Starting Wednesday, Microsoft will begin pushing it out to Windows 10 PCs, a complete revamp built on the...
PC World

What to expect from Microsoft's 'new Edge' browser, rolling out to you soon

Microsoft said Wednesday that while it will begin rolling out its new, Chromium-based Edge browser today, the process will take several months to complete for...
PC World


Tweets about this

I_UtkarshV

Utkarsh Vashistha RT @verge: How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browser https://t.co/VbsifD7Z0H https://t.co/AF6J6Elzxo 9 minutes ago

PipitaDeOuro

Pipita Sasah How To Geek How to Install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge https://t.co/6vhqn1srAR… https://t.co/ZihIscBGiw 24 minutes ago

KnowTechie

KnowTechie How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Chromium Edge browser https://t.co/H7Y7WI7dng https://t.co/lfGKjQCZym 38 minutes ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browser https://t.co/33ws0Y3jZ1 https://t.co/g5UsGz7d64 59 minutes ago

FarzalSays

Farzal Khan RT @FarzalSays: How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browser https://t.co/3OLjeGkuZ9 One of the best things about Google Chrom… 1 hour ago

gminnov

GM-Innovations How to Install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge: https://t.co/WkuRpmunQt https://t.co/4sQ7hzdyGn 1 hour ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browser https://t.co/LJwZHYuk38 https://t.co/NzFBWpVR2W 2 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India How to install extensions on Microsoft’s new Edge browser – The Verge https://t.co/nqnOi6cJKY https://t.co/1nYDpy8qaF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.