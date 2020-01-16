Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed from April 16th to September 17th. “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the studio tweeted in an announcement explaining the move. “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”



