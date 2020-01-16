Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th

CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed from April 16th to September 17th. “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the studio tweeted in an announcement explaining the move. “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”
Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works since at least 2013, but CD Projekt Red has only started really showing off extended...
We're all excited about the likes of "Cyberpunk", "The Last of Us 2" & "Final Fantasy VII Remake", but what about the games that don't have a gigantic marketing budget? Well today we're looking at the lesser known titles that NEED to be on your radar. Whether it's a metaphoric race for greatness in...
The Most Anticipated Games of 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 is a robust RPG set in the dangerous and futuristic world of the year 2077. Based on the tabletop game by Mike Pondsmith, it features deep choice and..