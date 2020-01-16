Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th

The Verge Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17thCD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed from April 16th to September 17th. “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the studio tweeted in an announcement explaining the move. “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works since at least 2013, but CD Projekt Red has only started really showing off extended...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About

Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About 10:05

 We're all excited about the likes of "Cyberpunk", "The Last of Us 2" & "Final Fantasy VII Remake", but what about the games that don't have a gigantic marketing budget? Well today we're looking at the lesser known titles that NEED to be on your radar. Whether it's a metaphoric race for greatness in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyberpunk 2077 - Official Cinematic Trailer (E3 2019) [Video]Cyberpunk 2077 - Official Cinematic Trailer (E3 2019)

The official cinematic trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 as seen at E3 2019.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:14Published

The Most Anticipated Games of 2020 [Video]The Most Anticipated Games of 2020

The Most Anticipated Games of 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 is a robust RPG set in the dangerous and futuristic world of the year 2077. Based on the tabletop game by Mike Pondsmith, it features deep choice and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here are the 9 biggest games coming in 2020, from 'Cyberpunk' to 'The Last of Us: Part II'

Here are the 9 biggest games coming in 2020, from 'Cyberpunk' to 'The Last of Us: Part II'· *The next PlayStation and Xbox consoles are scheduled to arrive in late 2020, but the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One aren't ready for retirement just yet. * ·...
Business Insider

'Cyberpunk 2077' is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and it just got hit with a major delay — here's what the game is all about

'Cyberpunk 2077' is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and it just got hit with a major delay — here's what the game is all about· The game developer behind the acclaimed "Witcher" series has been working on its next major video game: "Cyberpunk 2077." · At E3 2019, actor Keanu Reeves...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GGNHQ

Grunts Gaming Network CD Projekt Red announced today that their highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17 o… https://t.co/L90ij1qWDQ 1 minute ago

ss121601

Sprout User Check this out! Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th https://t.co/T9Vh7Hs976 2 minutes ago

shadowmanpl

Piotrek RT @verge: Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th https://t.co/tqQkolGpuk https://t.co/obwcRSYnQP 3 minutes ago

iRonak

ℝ𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕜 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕙 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th https://t.co/FKZBF6ggJI https://t.co/GJyw8UvIxb 4 minutes ago

_Karthik____

• KARTHIK • • Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th https://t.co/KSqs7mDvpd https://t.co/X9RLiz4Igc 8 minutes ago

sahil_anas

Sahil Anas Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th https://t.co/Qp9btVmVY2 https://t.co/Kl2BXliQAT 8 minutes ago

NAB00RU

Sham RT @LightSkinYagami: I'm not really bothered about Cyberpunk 2077 being delayed. BOTH FF7 Remake and Cyberpunk were going to release in the… 13 minutes ago

LightSkinYagami

LSYagami🦅🐝 I'm not really bothered about Cyberpunk 2077 being delayed. BOTH FF7 Remake and Cyberpunk were going to release in… https://t.co/VSQD6T560k 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.