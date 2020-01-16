Global  

9to5Google Daily 374: All of the Pixel 4a info, Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge now available, and more

9to5Google Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/01/9to5Google-Daily-374.mp3

The post 9to5Google Daily 374: All of the Pixel 4a info, Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge now available, and more appeared first on 9to5Google.
