Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook, calling the tech giant 'shameful' and 'very irresponsible' (FB)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook, calling the tech giant 'shameful' and 'very irresponsible' (FB)· House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook on Thursday, highlighting brewing concerns over the social media giant's size and influence as well as its impact on election interference.
· During a press conference, Pelosi called Facebook's behavior "shameful" and accused it of acting in an "irresponsible" way.
· Facebook...
News video: Pelosi to Cheddar: Facebook Intends ‘To be Accomplices’ in Misleading Americans: ‘Their Behavior Is Shameful’

Pelosi to Cheddar: Facebook Intends ‘To be Accomplices’ in Misleading Americans: ‘Their Behavior Is Shameful’ 01:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Facebook’s behavior “shameful” during her weekly press conference Thursday.

Raw Video: Speaker Pelosi Calls Facebook 'Shameful' [Video]Raw Video: Speaker Pelosi Calls Facebook 'Shameful'

In her first news conference since signing the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook, calling the social media giant "accomplices for..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:33Published

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election [Video]Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday. It includes the Instagram platform "Deepfake" videos have been manipulated by AI to make it appear that a person “said words that..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Pelosi spokesman dismisses Facebook decision to remove some manipulated videos

A spokesman for the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed Facebook's announcement that it would remove deepfakes and some other...
Reuters


