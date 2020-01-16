Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook, calling the tech giant 'shameful' and 'very irresponsible' (FB)

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Raw Video: Speaker Pelosi Calls Facebook 'Shameful' In her first news conference since signing the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook, calling the social media giant "accomplices for.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:33Published 12 minutes ago Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday. It includes the Instagram platform "Deepfake" videos have been manipulated by AI to make it appear that a person “said words that.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pelosi spokesman dismisses Facebook decision to remove some manipulated videos A spokesman for the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed Facebook's announcement that it would remove deepfakes and some other...

Reuters 1 week ago





Tweets about this