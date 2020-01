Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew. (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / The CW)Hey, Nancy Drew solves a mystery for a change. Two weeks have passed since last month’s midseason finale, and they haven’t been kind to Carson Drew. He’s being held in jail while the DA tries […]The post ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 1 Episode 10 Recap: Back to School Murders appeared first on Geek.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources Nancy Drew S01E12 The Lady of Larkspur Lane Nancy Drew 1x12 "The Lady of Larkspur Lane" Season 1 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - SEARCHING – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:22Published 1 day ago Nancy Drew S01E11 The Phantom of Bonny Scot Nancy Drew 1x11 "The Phantom of Bonny Scot" Season 1 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - NANCY IS ON A MISSION TO CLEAR HER DAD’S NAME – When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) quest to clear Carson’s (Scott.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:21Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 1 Episode 11 Recap: Ghost in the Ship Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew and Martin Donovan as Everett Hudson -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW I guess it was time for Nancy Drew to get back to ghosts...

geek.com 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this