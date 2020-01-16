'Cyberpunk 2077' is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and it just got hit with a major delay — here's what the game is all about

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· The game developer behind the acclaimed "Witcher" series has been working on its next major video game: "Cyberpunk 2077."

· At E3 2019, actor Keanu Reeves — who will voice a role in the game — announced "Cyberpunk 2077" would be released April 16, 2020.

