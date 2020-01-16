Global  

'Cyberpunk 2077' is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and it just got hit with a major delay — here's what the game is all about

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
'Cyberpunk 2077' is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and it just got hit with a major delay — here's what the game is all about· The game developer behind the acclaimed "Witcher" series has been working on its next major video game: "Cyberpunk 2077."
· At E3 2019, actor Keanu Reeves — who will voice a role in the game — announced "Cyberpunk 2077" would be released April 16, 2020.
· *But this Thursday, the studio announced a major delay: The game...
A love letter to my entrancing Nintendo Switch

I wish I was a gamer, but that’s just not how it is.  I couldn’t name the latest and most anticipated video games, I thought COD (Call of Duty) was a...
The Next Web

Stadia games: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ delayed until September

Without a doubt, the one game that more people have been hyped for, on Google Stadia and beyond, than any other this year is Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, the...
9to5Google Also reported by •The VergeThe Next Web

