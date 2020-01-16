Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy

The Verge Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversyImage: Apple

The Banker — the first film from Apple TV Plus planned to make a major theatrical release — will be hitting theaters on March 6th, after an initial delay while Apple investigated sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Bernard Garrett Jr., the movie’s producer. Garrett is also the real-life son of The Banker protagonist Bernard Garrett Sr. (played by Anthony Mackie), via Variety.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson commented to Variety that “We created Apple TV Plus as a home for stories that matter and believe ‘The Banker,’ inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories.”

"The delay means ‘The Banker’ will miss a..."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cynthia Garrett Shares Her Story And Why Apple Pulled “The Banker” From Release [Video]Cynthia Garrett Shares Her Story And Why Apple Pulled “The Banker” From Release

Apple’s original movie “The Banker” was abruptly pulled from theatrical release recently when Cynthia Garrett, the half-sister of one of the film’s co-producers accused him of abuse. The..

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:48Published

Apple Abruptly Cancels Premiere of Samuel L. Jacksom Movie “The Banker” [Video]Apple Abruptly Cancels Premiere of Samuel L. Jacksom Movie “The Banker”

Variety’s senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister breaks down the details surrounding Apple’s decision to pull new movie “The Banker.”

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple to Release ‘The Banker’ in March After Conclusion of Misconduct Review

Apple to Release ‘The Banker’ in March After Conclusion of Misconduct ReviewApple has concluded its review of sexual misconduct against a former co-producer “The Banker” and will release the film in theaters and on Apple TV+ this...
The Wrap

Apple TV+ planning first theatrical movie release with ‘The Banker’ after delay over controversy

Apple’s first original film, The Banker was set to premiere back in November last year with a wider theatrical release in December. However, the premiere was...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

aaplnowcom

Aaplnow.com [The Verge] Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy https://t.co/ULTiwgGzC6 15 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy https://t.co/3KDUzE066z ht… 22 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy… https://t.co/1PicT9HfuB 22 minutes ago

chilli0000

Christina Hilliard Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy https://t.co/fo9UtWoz3Q via @Verge 27 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy ((Chaim Gartenberg)/… https://t.co/OwaR5IbEwS 27 minutes ago

mssdarling

♐️ Sag Living, Sag Loving ♐️ RT @iDownloadBlog: Apple will release ‘The Banker’ in theaters and on Apple TV+ in March https://t.co/M4JpLNfnPZ https://t.co/uiiyFaQnQ8 28 minutes ago

ByteFunding

Byte Funding #apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy… https://t.co/yZRuZuDBJR 28 minutes ago

ATM_now

Kwaku Boateng RT @verge: Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy https://t.co/NPXuvYMVF6 https://t… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.