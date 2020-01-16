Opinion: I couldn’t be happier Samsung is ditching curved screens w/ Galaxy S20

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leaks of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 have been hitting the web all week, but there’s one I couldn’t be more excited about. After five generations of madness, Samsung is ditching curved screens on the Galaxy S20.



