Opinion: I couldn’t be happier Samsung is ditching curved screens w/ Galaxy S20
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Leaks of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 have been hitting the web all week, but there’s one I couldn’t be more excited about. After five generations of madness, Samsung is ditching curved screens on the Galaxy S20.
