Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion dollar club for the first time

TechCrunch Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Alphabet this afternoon became the fourth tech giant to join the highly exclusive trillion-dollar club, one whose original member, Apple, saw its market cap soar past $1 trillion for the first time in August 2018 and that has since welcomed — and pushed back out — Amazon, which passed the $1 trillion mark in September […]
News video: Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion 00:56

 Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau. It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018. In April 2019, Microsoft joined the trillion-dollar club. The news comes following a few major changes at the company's...

Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark [Video]Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark

Alphabet, Google's parent company, reached a $1 trillion market cap, making them the fourth U.S. tech company to do so, despite an increase of political and regulatory scrutiny.

Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)

Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)** · *Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday hit a $1 trillion market valuation for the first time ever.* · *Alphabet joins Apple, Microsoft, and...
Business Insider

Alphabet becomes fourth US company to hit $1 trillion-mark

Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet, Google's parent company, has joined the elitist club of US companies with $1 trillion valuation which includes Apple, Microsoft and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyThe Next WebAppleInsiderProactive InvestorsBangkok Post

