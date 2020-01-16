Francesca “BaiMuDan 沉连清” SIM OFFICIAL RT @TechCrunch: Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion dollar club for the first time https://t.co/u5HeC… 4 hours ago Meritis Alphabet began the year 2020 by joining the trillion-dollar club for the first time ever. Here’s what contributed t… https://t.co/sgAh61yFDb 4 hours ago nashtechcouncil Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion dollar club for the first time - TechCrun… https://t.co/s8rFxRwkNj 5 hours ago Jumanne Mtambalike Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion dollar club for the first time https://t.co/h7ag0F6zre 6 hours ago Daniel Aharonoff Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion-dollar club for the first time… https://t.co/zWmj5BX6YV 6 hours ago Kelly Gabrielsen Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion-dollar club for the first time… https://t.co/uwN984E9xJ 6 hours ago IceBoxDesigns Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion-dollar club for the first time… https://t.co/S8YYBAnxNU 7 hours ago Carlos Cuquejo Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion-dollar club for the first time… https://t.co/aiaHPgEcNl 7 hours ago