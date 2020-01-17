Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi may get his own Star Wars movie

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet



Taika Waititi, the director behind Oscar nominated film Jojo Rabbit and Marvel hit Thor: Ragnarok, is in talks with Disney and Lucasfilm about overseeing a future Star Wars movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The talks are far from final it seems, and it’s not clear how any project Waititi may work on would fit into the larger scheme of Star Wars’ expanding TV and film universe. But Waititi, having helmed a hugely successful Marvel film and coming off fresh from directing the well-received finale of Disney+ hit The Mandalorian, is certainly a strong contender to carry the Star Wars flame forward.



