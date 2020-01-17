Global  

World’s First AR Contact Lenses Created By Silicon Valley Based Startup

Fossbytes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Mojo Vision, a startup based in Silicon Valley, has created the world’s first AR contact lenses. These lenses will provide the users with one of a kind augmented reality experience. The company has filed around 100 patents after a lot of research related to smart contact lenses. Currently, the company is not going to manufacture […]

The post World’s First AR Contact Lenses Created By Silicon Valley Based Startup appeared first on Fossbytes.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Smart' contact lenses may be coming sooner than later from startup Mojo Lens

Startup company Mojo Lens is expected to hit the market with a 'smart' contact lens within the next two years.
USATODAY.com

This startup wants to put a tiny display on a contact lens

This startup wants to put a tiny display on a contact lensA new Silicon Valley startup is trying to build the “world’s first true smart contact lens,” putting a screen right against your eye that can enhance your...
The Verge Also reported by •Energy Daily

