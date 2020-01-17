Global  

BT partners with Google to bundle free Stadia with broadband deals in the UK

The Verge Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BT partners with Google to bundle free Stadia with broadband deals in the UKBT is partnering with Google to launch broadband plans in the UK that come with access to the Stadia cloud gaming service. It’s a first for Europe, allowing BT to offer a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition with broadband deals direct to consumers. BT, the biggest ISP in the UK, is planning to offer the free kit to customers who opt for the company’s Superfast Broadband 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100, or Ultrafast Fibre 250 services. BT is also planning a marketing campaign to promote its Stadia bundles.

Google recommends a connection of at least 35Mbps for Stadia 4K streaming, and the vast majority of the UK will only be able to access the basic “Superfast Fibre 2” service from BT, offering average download speeds of 67Mbps. That’s not as...
