Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

You Can Now Play Fortnite At 120FPS On iPad Pro

Fossbytes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
All thanks to the latest update to Epic Games’ Fortnite, the free-to-play battle royale game can now be played at 120FPS on iPad Pro. So, Fortnite players using iPad Pro can get even smoother gameplay, which is just amazing. What’s more to this new update is that it brings support for L3 and R3 analog […]

The post You Can Now Play Fortnite At 120FPS On iPad Pro appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple YES, Microsoft NO [Video]Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytApple iPad Pro:..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 13:22Published

🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥 [Video]🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥

**CHECK OUT THE DEALS**16" MacBook Pro $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/37IVY7jBest Buy: https://bit.ly/35xlJ8KMacBook Air $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/2XQCyZLBest Buy: https://bit.ly/2OnOjDHApple..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 05:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fortnite for iOS updated with improved joystick support and 120 FPS gameplay on iPad Pro

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular games of the moment, and today Epic Games announced new features for players who have an iPhone or an iPad. A...
9to5Mac

Apple's latest iPad Pro and iPad Air are both on sale for their lowest prices ever

*TL;DR:* Select variants of the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air are on sale for their lowest-ever prices on Amazon, saving you as much as 23%. ...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.