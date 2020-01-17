Global  

The Morning After: Comcast and NBC explain their Peacock streaming service

engadget Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous. On Thursday afternoon, Comcast and NBC execs hit the stage to pitch the new Peacock streaming service to investors. We heard a lot about the original content headed there, and I wrote up most of the information...
News video: Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service

Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service 06:27

 Comcast announced more details about its upcoming service Peacock at a special investor presentation Thursday.

