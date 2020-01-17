CRM is no longer enough say leading software companies

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems are no longer enough for the digital era, according to more than 200 software companies. In a declaration published as an open letter in yesterday's Wall Street Journal, the Platform of Independents set out its belief that companies should never be locked into CRM suites, and that building better products, respecting customer privacy, and making smarter business decisions requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach to their technology stacks. The Platform of Independents is made up of Segment, Airship, Amplitude, Drift, Iterable, Mixpanel, Outreach, Pendo, Radar, and Tray.io, as well as more than 190 co-signatory companies.… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

