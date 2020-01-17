Global  

Bloomberg plan would make all new U.S. cars electric by 2035

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg unveiled a plan on Friday to slash greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by making electric vehicles accessible to even low-income families and improving access to public transit.
News video: New Jersey Lawmakers Pass Incentive Plan To Get Drivers To Switch To Electric Cars

New Jersey Lawmakers Pass Incentive Plan To Get Drivers To Switch To Electric Cars 02:12

 Cleve Bryan reports.

Michael Bloomberg outlines plans for cleaner buildings, cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg would push for all new cars to be electric by 2035 and new buildings to produce...
Seattle Times

Fiat Chrysler may make electric cars in China with Foxconn

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it's in talks with Foxconn in a plan that would build electric cars in China. The automaker (NYSE: FCAU) confirmed in a Friday...
bizjournals

