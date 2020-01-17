Global  

Critical WordPress Plugin Flaw Makes 400K Sites Vulnerable To Attack

Fossbytes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Researchers have found serious vulnerabilities in three WordPress plugins that have been installed on 400,000 websites — leaving them wide open for cyberattacks. The bugs have been found in InfiniteWP, WP Time Capsule, and WP Database Reset plugins. These are similar types of authorization bypass bugs that allow anyone to access the backend of a […]

