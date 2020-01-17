Joe Biden wants to revoke Section 230

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images



In an interview with The New York Times on Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden called for tech’s biggest liability shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to be “revoked, immediately.”



“The idea that it’s a tech company is that Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one. For Zuckerberg and other platforms,” Biden said. “It should be revoked because it is not merely an internet company. It is propagating falsehoods they know to be false.”



"“Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one.”"



