Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Today we are teaming up with the folks at Digiarty Software to offer 9to5Toys readers a special deal on the company’s MacX DVD Ripper Pro software. Whether you’re backing up older DVD content or just looking to convert them to digital file formats for use on modern devices, you’ll definitely want to jump below the fold for a closer look at today’s exclusive discount.



-Download MacX DVD Ripper Pro for *free* and get lifetime updates 55% off-



more…



The post Get an exclusive 55% off MacX DVD Ripper Pro with lifetime updates appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

