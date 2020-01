Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is going official in just a few short weeks and this week we’ve learned pretty much all there is to learn about the entire collection. Today, another Galaxy S20 leak details the full specs on all three main models. more… The post Leaked Galaxy S20 spec sheet details huge screens, big batteries, Android 10, more appeared first on 9to5Google.



