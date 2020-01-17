Inside the making of Netflix's Aaron Hernandez doc series, from new revelations to jailhouse tapes

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The director of Netflix's "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez," Geno McDermott, spoke to Business Insider about the making of the documentary series and the process of getting interviews and footage.

· McDermott talked about being unsure if Hernandez was behind the gun for all the murders he was charged with.

·... · The director of Netflix's "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez," Geno McDermott, spoke to Business Insider about the making of the documentary series and the process of getting interviews and footage.· McDermott talked about being unsure if Hernandez was behind the gun for all the murders he was charged with. 👓 View full article

