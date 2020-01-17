Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Is Working on Steam Support in Chrome OS

ExtremeTech Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Google Is Working on Steam Support in Chrome OSGoogle's Chrome OS started out as little more than a browser, but Google has slowly added more application support with Android and Linux modules. Chrome OS might be getting a lot more fun, too. According to a new report, Google is looking to make gaming on Chromebooks happen by adding support for Steam.

The post Google Is Working on Steam Support in Chrome OS appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss [Video]Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Google ends support for Explorer Edition of Glass [Video]Google ends support for Explorer Edition of Glass

Google ends support for Explorer Edition of Glass

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google wants to bring Steam to Chromebooks

Chromebook fans have been able to get their game on ever since Google Stadia launched in November, but a new report from Android Police claims that more might be...
PC World

Steam might be coming to Chromebooks

Google is reportedly working to bring Steam to Chromebooks. Kan Liu, director of product management for Google's Chrome OS, shared the news with Android Police....
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Top_Job_tweets

🇺🇸USA Job Tweets Google may be working with Valve to bring Steam to Chrome OS https://t.co/fHy29esSFU https://t.co/XhrrxCoGkh 45 seconds ago

PanosM_GR

PM_GR Google reportedly working on Steam support for Chrome OS - MSPoweruser https://t.co/l753GoBkkv 7 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Exclusive: Google is working to bring official Steam support to Chrome OS - Android Police https://t.co/gyOgfTxkz1 https://t.co/Kn4MaEjaRj 8 minutes ago

Bitprimeco

BITPRIME.CO Google Is Working on Steam Support in Chrome OS https://t.co/T8ui6GMN1b https://t.co/NfuvpROfWA 11 minutes ago

MartinHouseUK

Martin House RT @nixcraft: Google is working to bring official Steam support to Chrome OS. If anyone can fight Microsoft's desktop dominance, it is Goog… 21 minutes ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech Google Is Working on Steam Support in Chrome OS https://t.co/J4QNM0YlOq https://t.co/aFJxXa8QQR 29 minutes ago

scottlike

Scott M RT @chromeunboxed: Google may be working to bring official @Steam support to Chrome OS. https://t.co/FyORWTJddE https://t.co/2DiRg1HQmE 30 minutes ago

txtbits

Christian Forcada RT @AndroidPolice: Exclusive: Google is working to bring official Steam support to Chrome OS https://t.co/bAyxrsKhbo https://t.co/o6LHEothsf 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.