Google Is Working on Steam Support in Chrome OS

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Google's Chrome OS started out as little more than a browser, but Google has slowly added more application support with Android and Linux modules. Chrome OS might be getting a lot more fun, too. According to a new report, Google is looking to make gaming on Chromebooks happen by adding support for Steam.



