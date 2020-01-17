Global  

The CEO of the electric-car startup Byton says the company's M-Byte SUV will have more advanced tech than a Tesla

Friday, 17 January 2020
The CEO of the electric-car startup Byton says the company's M-Byte SUV will have more advanced tech than a Tesla· The electric-vehicle startup Byton wants to set itself apart from other car brands by focusing on technology.
· The company's M-Byte electric SUV will have a 48-inch dashboard screen, a touchpad on its steering wheel, voice and gesture-control features, and the ability to receive over-the-air software updates.
· While...
Tesla Stock Reaches $500

Tesla Stock Reaches $500 00:49

 The company’s stock rose 5% and passed $500 per share, reaching an all-time high Monday.

