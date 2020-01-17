Casey RT @fox: WOW. AirBnB has a pending patent for ”trait analyzer” AI that will crawl & scrape the Internet to score its users. It will judge… 49 seconds ago

Damian Fasciani 🦇 This is deeply troubling. https://t.co/qvNrw6h4PA 3 minutes ago

Gopal Sathe RT @engadget: Your online activity is now effectively a social ‘credit score’ https://t.co/wxye1BUIzu https://t.co/LXA0uFWKh8 4 minutes ago

ShareBetter SF RT @w3ltraumpirat: This is deeply troubling. If this is sustained, I’m no longer using AirBnB. // cc ⁦@Abebab⁩ https://t.co/zAnPrOkkIw 5 minutes ago

dillon the tank engine ☭ RT @canadian_ssr: hey look, all that western fear mongering about ‘social credit’ just turned out to be projection, as usual https://t.co/K… 6 minutes ago

Jen RT @infoseclegal: Yay. Let’s let the corporations determine our “worth” based on a value systems almost certainly created by Silicon Valley… 13 minutes ago

Temari Wong #StandWithHongKong RT @RageGoldenEagle: Cucks and other useful idiots when people they don't like are getting censored, deplatformed, etc: "HURRR that's not t… 17 minutes ago