Scientists created carbon-sucking 'Frankenstein' bricks using microbes. The material can spawn its own babies. Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

· Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have created a building material that utilizes live microbes.

· The material can regenerate to form three generations of offspring.

· This could make the bricks an ideal building material for a settlement on Mars.

