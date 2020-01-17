Apple addresses location privacy issue with iPhone 11 chip in second iOS 13.3.1 beta

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

After a little privacy snafu last month around the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro still tracking location data even when users had turned off location services, Apple has added a toggle specifically for the UWB chip in the latest iOS 13.3.1 beta.



