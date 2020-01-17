Global  

It’s not just you: Google added annoying icons to search on desktop

The Verge Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
It’s not just you: Google added annoying icons to search on desktopPhoto by Chesnot/Getty Images

Google added tiny favicon icons to its search results this week for some reason, creating more clutter in what used to be a clean interface, and seemingly without actually improving the results or the user experience. The company says it’s part of a plan to make clearer where information is coming from, but how?

To give you an idea of how minimal the change is, here’s what it looked like when Google made the same tweak last year to the browsing experience on phones:

In my Chrome desktop browser, it feels like an aggravating, unnecessary change that doesn’t actually help the user determine how good, bad, or reputable an actual search result might be. Yes, ads are still clearly marked with the word “ad,” which is a good...
