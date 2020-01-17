It’s not just you: Google added annoying icons to search on desktop Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Google added tiny favicon icons to its search results this week for some reason, creating more clutter in what used to be a clean interface, and seemingly without actually improving the results or the user experience. The company says it’s part of a plan to make clearer where information is coming from, but how?



To give you an idea of how minimal the change is, here’s what it looked like when Google made the same tweak last year to the browsing experience on phones:



