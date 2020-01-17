Elon Musk says he plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050 by launching 3 Starship rockets every day and creating 'a lot of jobs' on the red planet
Friday, 17 January 2020 () · Elon Musk recently shared details on Twitter about his plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050.
· The SpaceX founder said there would be "a lot of jobs" in the city he hopes to build on Mars.
· Musk said he plans to build a fleet of 1,000 Starships — the 387-foot rocketship that SpaceX is developing for...
