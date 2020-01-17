Elon Musk says he plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050 by launching 3 Starship rockets every day and creating 'a lot of jobs' on the red planet

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Elon Musk recently shared details on Twitter about his plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050.

· The SpaceX founder said there would be "a lot of jobs" in the city he hopes to build on Mars.

· Musk said he plans to build a fleet of 1,000 Starships — the 387-foot rocketship that SpaceX is developing for... · Elon Musk recently shared details on Twitter about his plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050.· The SpaceX founder said there would be "a lot of jobs" in the city he hopes to build on Mars.· Musk said he plans to build a fleet of 1,000 Starships — the 387-foot rocketship that SpaceX is developing for 👓 View full article

