Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Super Bowl LIV is about to take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020. And this year, Epic Games and Twitch are planning to make America’s biggest sporting event even more exciting. Apparently, famous Fortnite streamers like Bugha and Tfue will team up with NFL players for Twitch Rivals Streamers Bowl. The event will be held […]



The post Fortnite Streamers Will Team Up With NFL Athletes For Super Bowl 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

