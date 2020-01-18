Global  

Cut another cord with Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

9to5Toys Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for *$149.99 shipped*. Originally $300, today’s offer is 50% off the price it debuted for. These days you’ll find that other V6 models fetch at least $60 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. With 20-minutes of continuous suction time, this vacuum makes it a cinch for most homes to ditch the cord. An included dock allows you to ensure your new vacuum is always topped off while still managing to keep a tidy and organized space. I’ve owned a similar model for months now and the dock is hands-down one of my favorite features. Buyers will receive an official 6-month warranty from Dyson. Amazon’s V6 model listings reflect 4+ star ratings. more…

The post Cut another cord with Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
