Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack

TechCrunch Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Microsoft has confirmed a security flaw affecting Internet Explorer is currently being used by hackers, but that it has no immediate plans to fix. In a late-evening tweet, US-CERT, the division of Homeland Security tasked with reporting on major security flaws, tweeted a link to a security advisory detailing the bug, describing it as “being […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published < > Embed
News video: NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 00:34

 The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on Tuesday. The NSA took the unusual step of issuing a press release on the matter. It wrote that the critical,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai airport security guard inches along glass ceiling to retrieve tourist's dropped phone [Video]Thai airport security guard inches along glass ceiling to retrieve tourist's dropped phone

A determined security guard risked plunging through a 50ft high glass ceiling to retrieve a tourist's dropped phone. The Indian holidaymaker was waiting to board a plane while leaning over a balcony..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued [Video]NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft will fix an Internet Explorer security flaw under active attack

Mozilla isn't the only one grappling with a serious web browser security flaw. Microsoft has confirmed to TechCrunch that it will fix an Internet Explorer...
engadget

Mozilla says a new Firefox security bug is under active attack

Mozilla has warned Firefox users to update their browser to the latest version after security researchers found a vulnerability that hackers were actively...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

HelpTechSupport

HelpTech Solutions Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack https://t.co/zmsfEYSzW6 2 minutes ago

tdiaspro

Deplorable Tim Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack https://t.co/MuL9zFM1kp 4 minutes ago

NancyMonzer

Nancy Monzer Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack https://t.co/0XBCGv4efQ 7 minutes ago

TellTellbox

Tell（テル） Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack - TechCrunch https://t.co/IkIVcBlNZ0 7 minutes ago

Alevsk

Lenin Alevski Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack via TechCrunch… https://t.co/459xmDhFIj 37 minutes ago

charles_azar

Charles Azar Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack https://t.co/LKUCKFNAe3 43 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack https://t.co/K37Q93abyD 48 minutes ago

TechCrlos

Carlos RT @johnrampton: Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack https://t.co/fcy33sQ7LR 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.