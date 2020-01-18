Watch as SpaceX’s newest spacecraft attempts to escape a fake rocket emergency

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

(NASA/Joel Kowsky)



On Sunday, SpaceX is launching one of its last big flight tests for NASA, one that could ultimately pave the way for the company to fly people to space later this year. For this flight, SpaceX will test out the emergency escape system on its new passenger spacecraft — and will probably destroy a Falcon 9 rocket in the process.



abort test , is... 👓 View full article


