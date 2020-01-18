Global  

Watch as SpaceX’s newest spacecraft attempts to escape a fake rocket emergency

The Verge Saturday, 18 January 2020
Watch as SpaceX’s newest spacecraft attempts to escape a fake rocket emergency(NASA/Joel Kowsky)

On Sunday, SpaceX is launching one of its last big flight tests for NASA, one that could ultimately pave the way for the company to fly people to space later this year. For this flight, SpaceX will test out the emergency escape system on its new passenger spacecraft — and will probably destroy a Falcon 9 rocket in the process.

The vehicle that SpaceX is testing is its new Crew Dragon capsule, a passenger spacecraft the company has been developing for NASA as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew program. Before NASA will let its astronauts fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, the agency wants to know that the vehicle can keep people safe in the unlikely event of an emergency. That’s what this weekend’s test, known as an in-flight abort test, is...
Musk's SpaceX to simulate rocket failure in final astronaut capsule test

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up to destroy one of its own rockets on Saturday to test a crucial emergency abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, the...
Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day. Liftoff is now set for...
