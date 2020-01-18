Global  

Microsoft will fix an Internet Explorer security flaw under active attack

engadget Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Mozilla isn't the only one grappling with a serious web browser security flaw. Microsoft has confirmed to TechCrunch that it will fix an Internet Explorer security exploit already being used for "limited targeted attacks." The vulnerability lets...
News video: NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued 02:17

 Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 [Video]NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on Tuesday...

NSA: Flaw Found In Microsoft’s Operating System [Video]NSA: Flaw Found In Microsoft’s Operating System

The NSA's rare announcement of the flaw, along with its decision to warn Microsoft rather than exploit the bug for intelligence purposes, underscores the magnitude of the threat it could pose to..

Microsoft says it will fix an Internet Explorer security bug under active attack

Microsoft has confirmed a security flaw affecting Internet Explorer is currently being used by hackers, but that it has no immediate plans to fix. In a...
TechCrunch

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSA

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSAIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft is patching a serious flaw in various versions of Windows today after the National Security Agency (NSA)...
The Verge


