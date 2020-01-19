Apple today announced the release date for its highly-anticipated limited series starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and more. Defending Jacob debuts April 24 on Apple TV+. The show tells the story of a father who is dealing with the aftermath of his teenage son being accused of murder. more… The post Apple TV+ sets release date for Defending Jacob series, starring Chris Evans appeared first on 9to5Mac.

