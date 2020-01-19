Global  

Apple TV+ sets release date for Defending Jacob series, starring Chris Evans

9to5Mac Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Apple today announced the release date for its highly-anticipated limited series starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and more. Defending Jacob debuts April 24 on Apple TV+.

The show tells the story of a father who is dealing with the aftermath of his teenage son being accused of murder.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Family of Shanann Watts concerned Lifetime movie will inaccurately portray slain mother, daughters

Family of Shanann Watts concerned Lifetime movie will inaccurately portray slain mother, daughters 01:43

 The family of Shanann Watts is pleading with the public to stop online harassment as Lifetime gears up for the movie depicting the killing of their daughter and two granddaughters.

