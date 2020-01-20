Global  

Austria to collaborate with EU partners on Huawei 5G decision

Reuters Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not rule out deploying Huawei Technologies equipment in his country's future 5G networks on Monday but said the country would coordinate its decisions with European Union partners.
