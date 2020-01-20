Austria to collaborate with EU partners on Huawei 5G decision Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not rule out deploying Huawei Technologies equipment in his country's future 5G networks on Monday but said the country would coordinate its decisions with European Union partners. 👓 View full article

