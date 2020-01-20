Report: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models make up 69% of US iPhone sales in holiday quarter

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The latest sales research report from CIRP suggests that the iPhone 11 series has been well-received, with the combination of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounting for 69% of all iPhones sold in the United States between October and December 2019.



Unsurprisingly, the cheaper iPhone 11 was most popular, accounting for 39% of all iPhones sold. The year-old iPhone XR also continues to sell well at its newly-reduced $599 price point.



