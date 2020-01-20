Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models make up 69% of US iPhone sales in holiday quarter

9to5Mac Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The latest sales research report from CIRP suggests that the iPhone 11 series has been well-received, with the combination of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounting for 69% of all iPhones sold in the United States between October and December 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the cheaper iPhone 11 was most popular, accounting for 39% of all iPhones sold. The year-old iPhone XR also continues to sell well at its newly-reduced $599 price point.

more…

The post Report: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models make up 69% of US iPhone sales in holiday quarter appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition

Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition 00:21

 Two sisters with a four-year age gap can open each other's iPhones using face recognition - despite looking very different.Care workers Hanife Berisha and Eva Krasniqi might be sisters but are far from identical.Yet despite clear differences in their appearance, 30-year-old Hanife and her younger...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Best iPhone 11 Cases [Video]The Best iPhone 11 Cases

If you're on the hunt for a stylish cover or a protective case to go with your new Apple iPhone 11, then you'll find some of the best options right here.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:31Published

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone [Video]This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone. January 9, 2007. Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s strong iPhone 11 sales last quarter bode well for the SE 2

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You can’t trust Apple sales figures. The tech giant doesn’t release numbers on how many units it shifts, which...
The Next Web Also reported by •9to5MacAppleInsider

FBI reportedly accessed locked iPhone 11 Pro Max with GrayKey third party tool

The FBI recently cracked the encryption of Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 11 Pro Max, a report said Wednesday, prompting questions as to why the agency is...
AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5MacFossbytes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.