A top Netflix exec dangled the prospect of an Obama-style deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Monday, 20 January 2020 () · Ted Sarandos, the Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said he would be interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
· The royal couple effectively quit their work as royals over the weekend, and hope to go into business instead.
· The specifics are vague, but the couple are said to admire Barack and Michelle...
Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great..
Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great..