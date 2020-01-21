Global  

News24.com | 'Drunk' stepfather allegedly killed 3-year-old girl by slamming her against the floor

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
A month after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and brutally murdering his 3-year-old stepchild at Esigangeni in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, a 29-year-old man has been arrested by police in Verulam.
