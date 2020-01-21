Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Could Earn Elon Musk $37.5 Billion

A $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Could Earn Elon Musk $37.5 Billion

Fossbytes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A more affordable car than the Tesla Model 3 could very well be on our way from Tesla itself. It isn’t speculation but a promise by none other than Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk himself. After performing some viral dance moves at the opening of Tesla gigafactory in Shanghai, the meme-loving Elon Musk made a statement […]

The post A $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Could Earn Elon Musk $37.5 Billion appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla To Launch 'Limited Volumes' Of Semi Electric Truck [Video]Tesla To Launch 'Limited Volumes' Of Semi Electric Truck

Electric car-maker Tesla is going to begin making "limited volumes" of its Semi electric truck in 2020. It's unclear exactly where it will be manufactured, although 'North America' was indicated in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Cyber Truck Rolling down Crenshaw [Video]Cyber Truck Rolling down Crenshaw

Occurred on January 24, 2020 / Hawthorne, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I caught Jay Leno and Elon Musk cruising down Crenshaw in Hawthorne, more than likely filming for Jay Leno’s show "Jays..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-step compensation scheme that could total over $55 billion

Tesla just hit a milestone that sets up Elon Musk for a mind-blowing payday — and it's just the first part of a 12-step compensation scheme that could total over $55 billion· Tesla's stock just closed above a $100 billion market capitalization for the first time on Wednesday. · That starts the clock on Elon Musk receiving the...
Business Insider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted cruising in the futuristic Cybertruck again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted cruising in the futuristic Cybertruck again· *An Instagram video posted Sunday showed Tesla CEO Elon Musk driving a Cybertruck on the motorway close to SpaceX and Tesla offices in Hawthorne,...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.