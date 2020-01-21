Global  

Bloomberg Media is launching a new brand, Bloomberg Green, that aims to be the 'definitive' source on capitalism and climate change

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Bloomberg Media is launching a new brand, Bloomberg Green, that aims to be the 'definitive' source on capitalism and climate change· Bloomberg LP's Bloomberg Media is launching a new brand that aims to be the "definitive" source on capitalism and climate change.
· Bloomberg Green went live January 21 and is the company's biggest editorial initiative of recent years with a digital, print, podcast, events, and broadcast presence.
· Bloomberg claims its...
Recent related news from verified sources

US green energy investment climbed to record highs in 2019 — despite the Trump administration's stance on climate change

US green energy investment climbed to record highs in 2019 — despite the Trump administration's stance on climate change· *The US renewable energy industry saw a 28% spending increase in 2019, ignoring the Trump administration's views on climate change to reach a new investment...
Business Insider

John Cusack at Bernie Sanders rally: World has '10-12-year window' to stop climate change, 'predatory capitalism'

Actor John Cusack sounded the alarm on climate change and “predatory capitalism” while introducing presidential primary contender Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Verge

