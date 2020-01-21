Bloomberg Media is launching a new brand, Bloomberg Green, that aims to be the 'definitive' source on capitalism and climate change

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Bloomberg LP's Bloomberg Media is launching a new brand that aims to be the "definitive" source on capitalism and

· Bloomberg Green went live January 21 and is the company's biggest editorial initiative of recent years with a digital, print, podcast, events, and broadcast presence.

· Bloomberg claims its... · Bloomberg LP's Bloomberg Media is launching a new brand that aims to be the "definitive" source on capitalism and climate change · Bloomberg Green went live January 21 and is the company's biggest editorial initiative of recent years with a digital, print, podcast, events, and broadcast presence.· Bloomberg claims its 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend