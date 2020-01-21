Comment: Apple’s decision on iCloud backups is wrong, but also understandable

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

There’s always been one major problem with Apple’s privacy claim that ‘What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone‘: it isn’t true of iCloud backups.



Although Apple uses end-to-end encryption for both iMessage and FaceTime, it doesn’t do the same for iCloud backups. They are encrypted, but Apple holds the key, meaning that the company has access to a copy of almost everything on your phone – and that includes stored messages.



I’d long expected Apple to fix this, but a report today claims that the company has decided not to…



