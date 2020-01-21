Global  

Comment: Apple’s decision on iCloud backups is wrong, but also understandable

9to5Mac Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
There’s always been one major problem with Apple’s privacy claim that ‘What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone‘: it isn’t true of iCloud backups.

Although Apple uses end-to-end encryption for both iMessage and FaceTime, it doesn’t do the same for iCloud backups. They are encrypted, but Apple holds the key, meaning that the company has access to a copy of almost everything on your phone – and that includes stored messages.

I’d long expected Apple to fix this, but a report today claims that the company has decided not to…

News video: Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained - sources

Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained - sources 01:29

 Apple dropped plans to let iPhone users fully encrypt backups of their devices in the company's iCloud service after the FBI complained that the move would harm investigations, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Apple reportedly scrapped plans to fully secure iCloud backups after FBI intervention

Apple reportedly scrapped plans to fully secure iCloud backups after FBI interventionIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Apple reportedly dropped plans to fully secure users’ iPhone and iPad backups after the FBI complained about the...
