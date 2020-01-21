Global  

Tesla says reports of unintended acceleration in its cars are 'completely false' (TSLA)

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Tesla says reports of unintended acceleration in its cars are 'completely false' (TSLA)· Tesla called a petition alleging 127 instances of unintended acceleration in the electric-car maker's vehicles "completely false."
· Every time it has examined the data on a vehicle after a driver said it accelerated without their direction, Tesla has determined the car did not do that.
· Toyota and Lexus faced similar...
News video: Tesla Says Unintended Acceleration Claims Are False

Tesla Says Unintended Acceleration Claims Are False 00:27

 Tesla Says Unintended Acceleration Claims Are False

U.S. to review Tesla vehicle acceleration complaints [Video]U.S. to review Tesla vehicle acceleration complaints

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:01Published

Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019 [Video]Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019

Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019. According to the company, 367,500 of its vehicles were sold last year. That is more than the combined sales for 2017 and 2018. The numbers for 2019..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla says unintended acceleration claims are 'completely false'

Tesla just rejected any notion that its cars are prone to unintended acceleration. In a blog post, the EV maker claimed that a petition describing unexpected...
engadget

Tesla: Unintended Acceleration Claims Are ‘Completely False’

Tesla: Unintended Acceleration Claims Are ‘Completely False’Tesla Model S (via Tesla Inc.) Tesla calls bullshit on claims that its cars are prone to “sudden unintended acceleration.” A December petition asking the...
geek.com


