Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jake Paul says his controversial influencer squad Team 10 would be lost without him: 'I'm the special secret sauce'

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Jake Paul says his controversial influencer squad Team 10 would be lost without him: 'I'm the special secret sauce'· YouTube star Jake Paul is a veteran social media star, and has used his success to launch the careers of other creators through an incubator called Team 10.
· Since its launch in 2016, Team 10 has been enmeshed in controversy: the group's shared house was accused of turning a quiet neighborhood into a "living hell," and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments [Video]Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments

Gib disses Jake Paul’s mom. KSI disses Jake Paul. Plus - David Dobrik reveals weird secret.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.