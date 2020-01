Chromebooks from 2020 onwards will get 8 years of updates Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

One signature feature of Chrome OS is automatic updates that happen seamlessly in the background. Since launch, Google has gradually extended that upgrade period, with Chromebooks released in 2020 and beyond now seeing 8 years of updates.



The post Chromebooks from 2020 onwards will get 8 years of updates appeared first on 9to5Google.

