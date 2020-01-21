Mike Bloomberg says breaking up tech companies ‘is not an answer’ Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Billionaire 2020 presidential contender Mike Bloomberg doesn’t think Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “know what they’re talking about” when it comes to breaking up big tech companies, Mercury News reported on Friday.



“Breaking things up just to be nasty is not an answer,” Bloomberg, former New York City mayor, told the Bay Area News Group. “You’ve got to have a good reason and how it would work, and I don’t hear that from anybody, the senator or anybody else.”



Last March, Warren announced that, if elected president, she would seek to dismantle tech giants like Facebook and Google, accusing the companies of illegally using their market power to drown out competition.



