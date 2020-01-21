Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Sipping Tea
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () · The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media, from people to organizations, and this year's list of nominees includes YouTube influencer Jeffree Star, actress Sophie Turner, and the internet's favorite GIFs, like Baby Yoda Sipping Tea.
· New to this year's nominees: TikTok creators are nominated for categories other...
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 19 (ANI): Sophie Turner, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, and Steve Buscemi are the additional names joining a star-studded lineup of... Sify Also reported by •Just Jared •Billboard.com •Just Jared Jr
Sophie Turner is just like you. The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram to not only brag about seeing Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 SAG Awards, but also... E! Online Also reported by •Billboard.com •Just Jared Jr •Sify
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Zooey Kay Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Si… https://t.co/PNjNK8FdDq 2 days ago
Alex Rocca RT @businessinsider: Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Sippi… 3 days ago
Prof. Manish Thakur RT @arperelli: Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Sipping Tea… 4 days ago
Crash Signal Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Si… https://t.co/vlxaNcB2i1 4 days ago
Joburbans Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Si… https://t.co/5G0WoUkYwF 4 days ago
plugilo Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Si… https://t.co/acAMzP3o5h 4 days ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Si… https://t.co/3DNFHUwKDw 4 days ago
Michael Lisse Exclusive: The full list of nominees for the Shorty Awards, including Jeffree Star, Sophie Turner, and Baby Yoda Si… https://t.co/25wGmmDT5g 4 days ago