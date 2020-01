Reminder: HP’s ‘Cheap’ Instant Ink Program Requires Monthly Payments, Constant Monitoring Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Just a reminder that HP's Instant Ink service requires a 24/7 internet connection, monthly service plan, and charges you extra for using your printer too much. It only makes economic sense if you're a very specific kind of user.



Just a reminder that HP's Instant Ink service requires a 24/7 internet connection, monthly service plan, and charges you extra for using your printer too much. It only makes economic sense if you're a very specific kind of user.

